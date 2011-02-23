SAN Solutions to Display New ArtiSAN Series



At NAB, SAN Solutions will showcase new products within the company’s ArtiSAN Storage and ArtiSAN Application Platforms.



The ArtiSAN Storage Platform consists of two product lines: the ArtiSAN 9400 series and the ArtiSAN 5400 series. The ArtiSAN 9400 series supports multiple streams of 2K/4K media as well as all HD video streams including 3G and 3D applications. The ArtiSAN 9400 is offered in both a 2 RU, 12 bay 3.5-inch drive enclosure form factor and a 2 RU, 24 bay 2.5-inch drive enclosure form factor. The ArtiSAN 5400 storage platform holds 192 TB of 2K/4K content as well as all types of video media including HD and 3D material. The platform is offered in a 2 RU, 12 bay 3.5-inch drive enclosure form factor and comes standard with SAN Solutions’ dual active RAID controller.



The company will also feature two versions of the ArtiSAN DDR, one designed specifically for broadcast workflows and the other for post production. The ArtiSAN DDR for broadcast is an ingest/playback server that supports a broad range of formats in SD and HD. The post-production model offers high resolution, direct capture, and playback for high-end post-production facilities supporting formats in SD, HD, and 2K. Both offerings support multiple machine-control standards.



Also making its debut at the NAB Show is the ArtiSAN Content Archive, which features an ingest cache and is capable of archiving to both disk and/or tape tiers. The platform can be also configured to work in the highest resolution film and post-production archiving environments.



SAN Solutions will be at Booth SU3725.



