SAN Solutions to debut ArtiSAN Storage Platform

SAN Solutions will debut its ArtiSAN Storage Platform at IBC2010. Designed for small workgroup media production environments, the ArtiSAN Storage Platform is available in a 2RU, 24-slot configuration for 24TB capacity, as well as a 3RU, 16-slot configuration for 32TB capacity. All RAID formats are supported, including RAID5 and RAID6. Features include 8 x 8Gb Fibre Channel host ports, global hot-sparing, dual redundant power supplies and automatic call-home break-fix repair.

Also at IBC, the company will showcase its ArtiSAN Application Platform. Available in a compact 1RU or 2RU enclosure, the platform is a specifically customized configuration that is suited for media applications. It is ideal for most file-based workflow media applications, including Radiant Grid transcoding workflows, content verification engines, digital disk recorders, media WAN acceleration distribution engines, management servers with topology discovery, and media content verification and indexing engines. ArtiSAN Application Platform configurations can be deployed as standalone units or integrated within small workgroup or large enterprise SAN or NAS environments.