SAN Solutions develops ArtiSAN storage platform

Designed for small workgroup media production environments, SAN Solutions’s new ArtiSAN Storage Platform is configured with either 450GB SAS drives, 600GB SAS drives or 2TB SATA drives — all in a 16-slot, 3RU enclosure.

All RAID formats are supported including RAID 5 and RAID 6. The ArtiSAN Storage Platform offers enterprise-class features such as 4 x 8Gb/s Fibre Channel host ports, active-active controllers, global hot-sparing, dual redundant power supplies, automatic call-home break-fix repair and three-year, 24/7 on-site support plans.

The company will also showcase the new ArtiSAN Application Platform in a specifically customized configuration suited for media applications. The platform was designed for transcoding and distribution applications, audio normalization processing, media logging and scripting environments, media gateways, media NAS environments and media indexing.

See SAN Solutions at IBC Stand 13.C31.



Normal0falsefalsefalseEN-USX-NONEX-NONEMicrosoftInternetExplorer4