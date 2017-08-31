SAM Adds HDR Capability to Kahuna Production Switcher

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—The latest version of Snell Advanced Media’s FormatFusion software is now available and is bringing HDR capabilities to the Kahuna production switcher.

With the FormatFusion4 software, the Kahuna system now has HDR capabilities to all inputs and outputs. With the software, Kahuna can handle SDR and HDR for sports, news and entertainment productions. FormatFusion4 supports the Electrical Optical Transfer Functions for real-time control of Perceptual Quantizer; real-time control of Hybrid Log Gamma; and Sony S-Log3 profile. It also includes color space support for wide color gamut (BT709 and BT2020) in 1080i, 1080p and UHD.

SAM used the newly powered Kahuna production switchers during BT Sport and Telegenic’s 4K HDR broadcast of the UEFA Champions League Final.