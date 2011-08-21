Saelig introduces USB-powered digitizer

Saelig Company has introduced the PS6407, a USB-connected high-speed digitizer that provides fast data capture for industrial and scientific applications. With four 1GHz 50-ohm analog inputs and a 5GS/s real-time sampling rate, The PS6407 can handle a wide variety of signals such as: high-speed serial data; automated test rig waveforms; high-frequency circuit designs; radio, laser and radar IF signals; and many other types of rapid experimental data. The PS6407's 1 gigasample memory buffer allows high-speed capture of long data records, while the USB streaming mode allows for continuous capture of unlimited amounts of data at up to 13MSa/s. The PS6407 can digitize a 1GHz sine wave with a timing resolution of 200ps.

Unlike bus-based systems such as PCI and PXI boards that require a specialized backplane or mainframe, USB-connected PS6407 is a compact, economical instrument that can be plugged into any Windows PC. The software development kit (SDK) supplied allows the digitizer to be integrated into any programming environment that supports C-calls. This includes Visual Basic, C++ and C#, and instrumentation software such as National Instruments LabVIEW. Example programs are supplied free with PS6407. It can also be used with standard PicoScope software to provide all of the functions of a fast oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer. PicoScope software harnesses the PC's extensive processing power, storage, graphics and networking capabilities. The user interface is easy for novices to learn, but professional users will find many advanced features including spectrum analysis, persistence display, automatic measurements with statistics, advanced triggers, channel math capabilities, mask limit testing, advanced triggering and serial decoding.

PS6407 also includes a built-in function/arbitrary-waveform generator, with an external trigger input. The huge internal buffer stores each captured waveform for subsequent review, assisting in the discovery of very fast glitches.