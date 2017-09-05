Sachtler and Vinten Roll Out Flowtech Tripod

LONDON—Vitec Group brands Sachtler and Vinten have teamed up to develop a new camera tripod system, the flowtech. The flowtech system features quick release brakes and adjustable levers for istant setup.

Sachtler and Vinten designed flowtech with a set of two-stage carbon-fiber tripod legs that come with a removable midlevel spreader, rubber feet and a payload capacity of 44 pounds. The tripod’s quick-release brakes are located at the top of the tripod to enable all the legs to be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to a surface.

The flowtech offers a height range of 10 inches to 60 inches without the detachable spreader, and between 25 inches and 62 inches with the spreader. A hinge-lock mechanism assists with extremely low shots. There is also torsional stiffness to help prevent twisting during camera panning. In addition, the flowtech 75 model tripod is compatible with all major 75mm fluid heads.

Sachtler and Vinten are offering the flowtech tripod system for $1,050. The companies will also showcase it at the upcoming IBC Show.