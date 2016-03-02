RUSHWORKS Integrates BXF Into A-List System

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS—RUSHWORKS has announced the integration of Broadcast Exchange Format (BXF) file parsing into its A-List Broadcast automation and streaming systems. The SMPTE-developed BXF schema offer alternative software/hardware automation platforms following the discontinuation of Avid’s legacy Sundanced-based systems.

The A-List system supports up to four SD/HD channels per chassis, with real-time up/down conversion of SD/HD files in the playlists. The system supports MPEG-2, H.264, MXF, AVI and MOV files, and non-proprietary NAS storage architectures for access to current and archived media. With the integration, which was collaborated with broadcast management software provider Myers, A-List allows affiliates to migrate to a system that conforms to their operations topology.

RUSHWORKS is a provider of TV production, automation and video streaming technology, based in the Dallas area.