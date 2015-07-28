RUSHWORKS Adds REMO Lite Integrated PTZ Remote Production System

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS – RUSHWORKS, the Texas-based provider of TV production, automation, presentation capture, and streaming platforms, has introduced REMO Lite, a smaller configuration of its REMO Integrated PTZ Remote Production System.

REMO Lite

REMO Lite features a 17-inch touch screen interface, is about the size of a briefcase and weighs 20 lbs. It has four analog or SDI inputs, and includes a padded rolling case with an extendable handle. REMO Lite features RUSHWORKS’ CLASSIC, PRODUCER and TalkingPoints production interfaces. The software engine includes on-screen display of all input sources, preview and program windows, DSK window, virtual switcher display, and a series of video transitions and effects.

The REMO Lite system records MPEG-2 or H.264, and can stream simultaneously via the on-board Flash Media Live Encoder. Adope Photoshop and Premiere Elements are also included.

The TalkingPoints interface is available as a standalone presentation recording and streaming system, with the ability to update software with CLASSIC and PRODUCER interfaces.