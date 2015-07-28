RUSHWORKS Adds REMO Lite Integrated PTZ Remote Production System
FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS – RUSHWORKS, the Texas-based provider of TV production, automation, presentation capture, and streaming platforms, has introduced REMO Lite, a smaller configuration of its REMO Integrated PTZ Remote Production System.
REMO Lite
REMO Lite features a 17-inch touch screen interface, is about the size of a briefcase and weighs 20 lbs. It has four analog or SDI inputs, and includes a padded rolling case with an extendable handle. REMO Lite features RUSHWORKS’ CLASSIC, PRODUCER and TalkingPoints production interfaces. The software engine includes on-screen display of all input sources, preview and program windows, DSK window, virtual switcher display, and a series of video transitions and effects.
The REMO Lite system records MPEG-2 or H.264, and can stream simultaneously via the on-board Flash Media Live Encoder. Adope Photoshop and Premiere Elements are also included.
The TalkingPoints interface is available as a standalone presentation recording and streaming system, with the ability to update software with CLASSIC and PRODUCER interfaces.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox