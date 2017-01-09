RTW Releases Updated TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors

COLOGNE, GERMANY—A new version of firmware is available for RTW’s TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 series, taking into account some customer-requested features according to the company’s press release. The TM7 and TM9 units are 7- and 9-inch touch-sensitive displays for loudness monitoring.

The firmware version 6.0, among its updates, now offers up to four parallel instances of TM7/TM9’s stereo vectorscope, allowing for simultaneous monitoring of transmission streams. A 12th octave filter bank is also part of the update to the units’ Real Time Analyzer feature set for frequency distribution analysis. In addition, a custom selected password feature is now available for increased security against unauthorized adjustment changes, as has support for four-channel operation of a TouchMonitor. RTW also reports that it has addressed previous bug issues and made adjustments to meet new changes to global loudness standards.

The new firmware can be installed into all TM7 and TM9 series instruments, as well as TMR7 units. TM7 and TM9 “TC Electronic” devices can be updated to benefit from the bug fixes. To implement the new firmware, all devices must be upgraded with the SW20021 TC Conversion Kit.