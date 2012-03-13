RTS Introduces New Intercom Solutions at NAB

RTS VLink on an iPad

At the 2012 NAB Show, RTS will introduce new intercom solutions including: the BTR-240 wireless intercom system, the Zeus III LE+ compact, digital intercom matrix, and the VLink (Virtual Linked Intercom) system.



The BTR-240, a digital, multi-channel wireless intercom, operates in the 2.4 GHz frequency band using IEEE 802.11 technology for secure, full-duplex communication. This versatile solution incorporates ClearScan technology so users can select optimal radio frequency (RF) channels for communication. It also offers data encryption, MAC address filtering, and 64-bit audio encryption, as well as up to eight wireless TR-240 belt packs and a virtually unlimited number of half-duplex belt packs.



The Zeus III LE+ compact, digital intercom matrix offers 16 I/O channels and two configurable party line interface channels. Its back-panel Ethernet and serial ports allow it to be configured virtually anywhere on a network using AZedit intercom configuration software, while a USB port on the front panel offers direct access with AZedit. The system also has 16 standard RJ45 connectors, and two built-in relays to control lighting or to key remote transmitters and paging systems.



Available in basic or premium versions, the new VLink system offers new, fully interconnected, DHCP-compliant virtual communications for RTS intercom systems. VLink lets remote users interface with RTS matrix intercoms via the Internet using a PC-based application, allowing unprecedented control and flexibility anywhere in the world.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. RTS will be at booth C6008.



