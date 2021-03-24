RTS Adds DBP Digital Beltpack to Intercom Portfolio

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—RTS is rolling out the new DBP (Digital Beltpack), which is part of the company’s portfolio of OMNEO IP intercom systems. It is also included in the new RTS Digital Partyline family of products, along with the OMS (OMENO Main Station).

DBP is a four-channel/four-button wired beltpack that runs on Power over Ethernet 802.3af and 802.3at, and connects using OMNEO IP technology. It’s hybrid design can support both digital partyline and matrix keypanel nodes, automatically selecting the correct mode of operation when connected and switched on, per RTS.

In and out PoE ports allow up to six DBP devices to be daisy-chained together from the same PoE switch port when used in partyline mode. Up to 40 DBPs can be connected to an OMS, while up to 64 DBPs can be connected to an OMI card for ADAM matrices and up to 128 DBPs can be connected to one ODIN.

The DBP user experience features an icon-based menu navigation system presented via a full-color, sunlight-readable TFT display with anti-reflective lens. There is also TALK and LISTEN capability for up to four simultaneous active partylines, controlled on four backlit channel buttons, which can also be assigned for dedicated resources.

RTS says that DBP’s digital audio technology provides increased fidelity and a lower noise floor in comparison to analog. Both 3.5 mm TRRS and XLR connectors are provided for connecting headsets, with four-pin female, four-pin male and five-pin female options available.

There is also support for Bluetooth audio connectivity to a headset, mobile phone or streaming device.