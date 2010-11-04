RTL Nederland and SBS Broadcasting select Grass Valley 3G routing switcher

Two major broadcasters in the Netherlands, RTL Nederland and SBS Broadcasting, have chosen the Trinix NXT from Grass Valley as their new digital video routing switcher.

The Trinix NXT is designed for SDI, HD-SDI and 3Gb/s video signals, with its 3Gb/s performance capabilities allowing cable lengths up to at least 460ft.

At each facility, the Trinix NXT routing switcher will be controlled by a Grass Valley Jupiter CM 4000 redundant controller and AccuSwitch software. The Trinix NXT routing switcher offers secure, reliable performance in mission-critical 24/7 applications.