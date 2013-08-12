R&S: New Headend, Gateway & 4K Playout at IBC2013

Rohde & Schwarz recently introduced the R&S AVHE100 headend, which can now handle multiple multiplexes on a single R&S AVS100 processing platform. Also, just one device is needed to generate multiple physical layer pipes (PLPs) for the DVB-T2 standard. For network operators, Rohde & Schwarz offers the R&S AVG050 gateway with integrated satellite receiver. The extremely compact gateway includes a DVB-S/DVB-S2 demodulator that can receive and decrypt incoming transport streams from a satellite.



The R&S subsidiary DVS will be presenting support for codecs such as Sony XAVC in its VENICE and CLIPSTER systems. DVS has implemented 4K resolution in its VENICE media production hub, enabling broadcasters to play out 4K content with maximum production quality. New VENICE features help TV studios to manage their broadcasting processes more efficiently and cost-effectively. DVS has added an innovative media asset management solution to its studio product line. Tailored specifically to the needs of editors, this solution offers the utmost in flexibility and modularity.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. R&S will be at stand 7.E25.



