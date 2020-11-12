Rotolight Introduces Titan X1 LED Light

LONDON—LED lighting company Rotolight is ushering in its latest fixture, the Titan X1. Designed for both studio and on-location work, Titan X1 builds off of Rotolight’s previously released Titan X2 LED light.

One of the key features of the Titan X1 is SmartSoft, an electronic lighting control to adjust diffusion, focus and spread without the need for gels, per Rotolight. SmartSoft can produce a soft output as well as a harder light source.

Titan X1 also features a touchscreen display that offers quick-start icons and 50 user customizable presets. Users can also preview Titan X1’s filter library with a full color display.

Rotolight’s RGBWW Pentachromic Color Engine is also a part of the Titan X1, helping to give precise skin tones and vivid color saturation. There’s also the suite of user customizable CineSFX.