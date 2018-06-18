Rotolight Introduces NEO 2 Explorer Lighting Kit for Location Shooting

IVER HEATH, England — British LED lighting maker Rotolight has introduced its new NEO 2 Explorer lighting kit, a lightweight three-light package that provides High-Speed Sync (HSS) flash and continuous on-camera LED lighting to video professionals, photographers and filmmakers shooting on location.

NEO 2 provides continuous light, with 500% flash output at 1/8000th of a second, making it possible to shoot with wider apertures, while creating clearer separation between subjects and backgrounds. With no recycle time, the NEO 2 is also suited to use with variable framerate cameras.

“The NEO 2 … can be used as both a modelling light and flash, [with no] need for an external flash,” said Jason Lanier, Rotolight’s master of light. “If you have those moments that you just cannot afford to miss …[the NEO 2] fires every single time and there is genuinely no recycle time, no light loss, no power loss … [There] is no other light in the world that can do that.”

Weighing roughly 15 pounds, Rotolight claims that NEO 2 is one of the lightest weight kits ever designed. Its light stands, color FX filters, and power supplies pack away into a soft, water-resistant case with a padded strap. The kit also includes a CineSFX suite enabling effects like fades, fire, lightning, TV, gunshot, and paparazzi, and an optional Elinchrom HSS transmitter that lets users adjust the color temperature, and trigger the flash, among other functions, from up to 650 feet/200 meters away.

