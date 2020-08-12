Rotolight Creates Vlogging and Video Conferencing Kits

LONDON—Rotolight has put together two video lighting kits designed for content creators and business professionals for at-home production: the Ultimate Vlogging Kit and the Video Conferencing Kit.

The Ultimate Vlogging Kit features the Rotolight RL48 ring-light, a Rotolight stand adaptor, a Rotopod mini tripod, a smartphone clip, an accessory bar and a four piece filter set that includes 205, LED 204, 216 diffusion and 184 diffusion.

The Video Conferencing Kit, meanwhile, has a Rotolight NEO 2, a Rotolight desktop light stand, a 360-degree ball head and a four piece filter set that includes 184, 279, 216 diffusion and 250 diffusion.

Rotolight is offering the Ultimate Vlogging Kit for $89 and the Video Conferencing Kit for $299.