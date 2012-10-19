Ross Video unveils version 12 OverDrive software at IBC2012

Ross Video released version 12 software for its OverDrive Automated Production Control System at IBC2012 last month in Amsterdam.

Version 12 software introduces SideBox and SideSlide, two new control surfaces that give an operator a new level of control over all production elements.

SideBox allows mapping of any button press or automation system function to a 28-button shot box, while SideSlide provides tactile control of audio to provide control among APC systems. The new control surfaces can be placed at the user’s fingertips, regardless of the location of the OverDrive client screens or production switcher panel.

Version 12 also includes OverDrive Ultimate Redundancy, which enables the use of fully redundant switchers to provide a system with no single points of failure.