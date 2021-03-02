Ross Video Ships Latest Version of Inception NRCS

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced the availability of Inception Version 15, with a range of new features including enhancements to the assignment manager and support for Media Object Server (MOS) device permissions.

The assignment manager enhancements are aimed at improving planning with the introduction of duration-based, all-day and multi-day events, and at providing greater visibility into timing information created in the assignment manager. Ross has also increased the newsroom computer system’s (NRCS) search capabilities to enhance planning and communications, the company said.

Ross Video Inception Version 15 (Image credit: Ross Video)

The latest version also adds the option to set user permissions by MOS device. The capability means some users can create and modify MOS objects for all configured devices while others can now be given more limited access. This is especially important in an enterprise environment where multiple teams are using the same instance of Inception, it said.

Existing Inception users provided feedback that helped steer development of the features found in Inception V15, the company said.

“While we’re always looking ahead to innovate our products, they also have to meet the day-to-day needs of our end users,” said Jenn Jarvis, product manager for editorial workflows. “We see product development as a partnership, and feedback of the people using Inception every day is an integral part of our process.”

Existing Inception users should contact Ross Technical Support about upgrading to Version 15, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.