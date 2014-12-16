Ross Video Releases Streamline Media Asset and Order Management

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA— Ross Video announced that Streamline, their new media asset management solution for graphics, is now available for general release.

Streamline is built on top of the Ross Video web technology platform, Streamline is a web-based software product that integrates with the Ross XPression graphics system, and allows users to attach assets to graphic templates via a drag-and-drop workflow. The software also offers a variety of asset metadata allowing users to organize and search their graphics.

Reporting tools in Streamline provide up-to-the-second data visualization of any metrics in the workflow process. Insights can be used to better allocate resources to the areas of greatest overall benefit to the organization. Streamline reporting allows monitoring of details like order types, deadlines, ordering trends, most ordered asset types, cycle times and more.

Streamline also provides the ability to manage and prioritize graphics production through its order management system. The system offers placeholder workflows for graphics that, when fulfilled by the art department, are automatically delivered by Streamline into the XPression template and ready to air.