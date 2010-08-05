Ross Video releases openGear configuration tool

Ross Video has released an online frame configuration tool designed to configure a Ross openGear frame with Ross terminal equipment products and accessories.



The configuration tool provides a drag-and-drop interface with product descriptions, rear I/O images and block diagrams available in one convenient, user-friendly tool.



Users of the tool can choose to send their configurations directly to Ross Video for a quote or save it by creating a project account with the click of a button. Saved configurations can be recalled at a later date for additions and changes.