Ross Video and VDS Team Up on SportsNet New York’s Gameday Tickers

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video and Video Design Software partnered up to provide SportsNet New York with their game day tickers. SNY designed a new look for their ticker as part of a new graphics package to be rolled out at the start of the 2015 Mets baseball season. Due to the complexity of the graphics, SNY required a new graphics system with greater rendering horsepower than their current system, the vendors said, and went with the Ross XPression.

Xpression is compatible with SNY’s current GameTrak ticker systems from VDS. GameTrak is a turnkey system for advanced sports ticker operations. Components provided with GameTrak include back-end STATS Inc. data parsing and SQL databases; user interfaces for ticker data entry, playlist creation and scheduling; and master control applications for on-air ticker playout under station automation control. For the GameTrak Ticker installed by VDS at SNY, on-air graphics are implemented in XPression Studio, while all the on-air graphics are generated by XPression BlueBox.

“XPression generates our lower third ticker graphics, and tickers are a critical part of the overall branding of SNY, and generally used over 12 hours a day, seven days a week,” says Richard Amsinger, creative Director for SNY. “In addition, the ticker systems are used to display scheduled sponsor logos – which generate revenue for SNY.”

“XPression is ideal for data-intensive applications like tickers,” says Brian Olson, Director of Marketing Product Management for XPression at Ross Video. “We are really excited to be involved with VDS and SNY on this project. Keeping fans up-to-date with the latest scores and statistics is critical to the viewing experience and GameTrak with XPression delivers, while creating new revenue possibilities for SNY.”