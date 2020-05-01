Ross Upgrades Carbonite Ultra Production Switcher

OTTAWA–Ross has introduced a new version of its Carbonite Ultra production switcher with added support for frame rates, as well as WCG and HDR conversion for HD and UHD.

The forthcoming V4 update includes support for all different frame rates and sees the addition of adjustable delays on all frame-synched inputs in HD and UHD. Ross has also added its RAVE audio engine (first seen in the Graphite integrated solution), giving customers access to 13x48 stereo channel mixers and 384 external audio channels (24 SDI inputsx16 audio signals) as well as 10 internal inputs (media stores and Carbonite Ultra’s internal clip player) and all of the compression limiting and EQ functionality within the engine. Up to three RAVE ABU breakout boxes will be supported, and the engine will offer Sample Rate Conversion for all frame syncs. The RAVE engine will be made available as a license ($2,000 list price) or will be included without charge with every purchase of a RAVE ABU breakout box.

Also new is the addition of configurable 3D borders within DVEs, offering customers a range of border styles and shapes, as well as powerful lighting and shadow effects, all with Z axis perspective.