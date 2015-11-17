Roland Announces V-1HD Video Switcher

LOS ANGELES—Roland has unveiled its new V-1HD video switcher, which it plans to release in December. This compact, portable switcher offers four HDMI audio/video sources with resolutions up to 1080p as well as compositing effects and creative video switching capabilities.

V-1HD

The V-1HD switcher features high-definition output between 720p, 1080i or 1080p. It can accept both 1080i and 1080p input signals simultaneously in either 1080i or 1080p mode. The switcher features a 12-channel audio mixer for mixing stereo audio from HDMI and external stereo audio sources and its microphone input. It also offers two HDMI program and preview outputs and a stereo audio output. The unit’s compositing effects include picture-in-picture and keying, which allow for graphics insets plus tilting and green screen capabilities.

The V-1HD will be available in December at a starting price of $995.