Roland Announces HDMI-HDBaseT Transmitter and Receiver

LOS ANGELES—Roland has introduced two HDBaseT products to augment its Pro Video product lineup including the XS series of matrix switchers.



The two new models—HT-TX01 HDBaseT transmitter and HT-RX01 HDBaseT receiver—convert HDBaseT signals to and from an HDMI signal. They transmit or receive audio, video and RS-232 control information up to 100 meters over Cat-5/6e cable. The TX/RX pair is ideal for extending HDMI signals over long distances in both live productions and fixed applications.



The HT-RX01 is the receiver for an HDBaseT output coming from any XS series multiformat matrix switcher a series designed for fixed installations requiring high-quality integrated video and audio conversion and switching. Using the RS-232 signal transmission function of the XS series lets you transmit RS-232 signals from the XS series unit along with video and audio signals to the receiving device. An included cable allows the RS-232 signal to be broken out at the receiver end to connect to the destination device.



These new HDBaseT products from Roland are HDCP compliant and support signals up to 1080p as well as WUXGA over HDMI to connect video cameras, computers, Blu-ray decks, switchers and other sources to LCD monitors, projectors, video switchers and other display devices up to 330 feet (100 meters) away.