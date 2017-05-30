Rohde & Schwarz Unveils New ETL TV Analyzer

MUNICH—Consumers now have access to an updated version of Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S ETL TV analyzer, R&S’ unit for measuring the quality parameters relevant to analog and digital broadcasting.

The new version of ETL features new audio and video decoding functionality for HEVC and AVS/AVS+. This allows the analyzer to be used in DTV networks for real-time signal analysis. Transmitted videos are output to the analyzer’s integrated display or via an HDMI interface to an external display. The new version also supports UHD.

Additional features for the ETL TV analyzer include its ability to be upgraded to meet future requirements, a newly integrated 256 Gbyte SSD and a high-contrast display.

The new R&S ETL TV analyzer is available immediately.