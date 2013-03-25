Rohde & Schwarz to Present DVB-S/S2 Support for R&S AVHE100 Headend Solution at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) AVHE100 head-end encoding and multiplexing solution, now with support for the DVB-S and DVB-S2 satellite standards.



Rohde & Schwarz will also introduce two new test and measurement innovations: the R&S EFL110/210 test receiver and R&S SLG multichannel signal generator. The portable R&S EFL110/210 is ideal for testing cable TV networks to detect undesired electromagnetic emissions. The R&S SLG can generate up to 32 satellite transponder signals simultaneously and simulate an entire uplink/downlink band, effectively replacing multiple-component solutions for convenient testing of ground stations, satellite payloads, tuners and set-top boxes.



Other products to be highlighted include:

•R&S BC-NETSTATE, a new software solution for monitoring and testing broadcast networks that has error management, alarm correlation and network quality testing, and all device parameters can be scanned, processed and displayed.

•R&S UPP and R&S UPV audio analyzers, allowing Dolby licensees to perform compliance tests quickly and easily.

•Rohde & Schwarz DVS subsidiary will present the VENICE media production hub that makes it easier for TV studios to set up file-based workflows.



Rhode & Schwarz will hold a press breakfast on April 8, 2013, at 9:00 a.m.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Rohde & Schwarz will be at booths SL6316 and SL6320.



