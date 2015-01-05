Rohde & Schwarz Roll Out HDMI 2.0 6G Test Gear

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz is expanding its video tester family to offer an absolute innovation for electrical measurements of HDMI 2.0 6G sources: the R&S VT B2380 TMDS time domain analyzer. The compact subsampling based option provides “plug-and-measure” electrical analysis.





The electrical characteristics of HDMI sources are measured to verify basic signal integrity and identify faulty circuits, insufficient port connections as well as defective cables and lines. The new base module is added by an HDMI test adapter via a high frequency cable. The measurement instrument itself can be used for eye diagram analysis and other complex measurements in line with HDMI specifications for all TMDS signals without modifying the test setup.



Another new module, the R&S VT-B2362 HDMI CTS receiver/generator function for 600 MHz, enhances the Rohde & Schwarz HDMI protocol test portfolio by adding compliance tests for the new HDMI 2.0 version. The time minimized differential signaling protocol behind the technology can now also be tested for data rates of > 340 Mcsc in line with HDMI 2.0 specifications. This option is especially useful for carrying out the HF1-10 ff source tests and the HF2-5 ff sink tests required by the new compliance test specification. Detailed test IDs can be found in the appropriate data sheet.



The technology targets design engineers and producers of TVs, set-top boxes, projectors and Blu-ray players, for chip manufacturers and test houses as well as the wide base electronics market. Since users require only a single T&M instrument, there is no longer a need for costly test setups with multiple devices. R&S said extensive automation supports fast comprehensive protocol-layer and physical-layer testing of HDMI interfaces.



The new R&S VT-B2362 module for HDMI source and sink compliance tests and the new R&S VT-B2380 module for debugging the electrical characteristics of HDMI sources are now available from Rohde & Schwarz.