Rohde & Schwarz digital I/Q data recorder stores 1TB for analysis of RF signals

Rohde & Schwarz introduced the R&S IQR digital I/Q data recorder at the electronica trade show in Munich. The recorder can record, store and replay digital RF signals losslessly and in real time over the I/Q interface developed by Rohde & Schwarz. The compact recorder, in half 19in format, currently offers transmission rates of up to 66Msample/s. It comes with a robust, interchangeable solid-state drive with 1TB of storage capacity and a recording rate of 270M/s.

The R&S IQR I/Q data recorder records digital RF signals in real time. Thanks to its combination of speed, compactness and robustness, it is ideal for use in drive tests in broadcasting and mobile radio networks. For instrument tests or electronic component testing, the recorder can be used to supply previously generated test signals. In addition, broadband spectra or sporadic signals can be recorded in real time for later offline analysis.

To obtain a continuous analysis system for digital RF signals, the user can connect the data recorder with either a spectrum or radio network analyzer and with a signal generator via the digital I/Q interface. This I/Q interface simplifies both parameter exchange between the instruments and the setup of the data recorder. During configuration, the user can access several trigger modes for the start/stop function that range from manual quick start to the triggering of recording via a previously entered I/Q signal level. The integrated Ethernet interface permits remote control of the instrument as well as the transfer of the measurement data via LAN. Two extra USB interfaces on the front panel and a touch screen round out the user-friendly concept of the data recorder.

The R&S IQR has three height units and is available in two models: the R&S IQR20 offers one I/Q input and output each for a maximum of 20Msample/s. This economy model is intended for stationary operation with hard disk memory. The associated memory pack consists of a hard disk with 1TB storage capacity and a maximum data throughput of 80M/s. The high-performance R&S IQR100 model features an I/Q input and an I/Q output capable of handling up to 100Msample/s. It can be equipped with a robust 1TB solid-state drive with a maximum data throughput of 270M/s. This configuration currently supports a data rate of 66Msample/s. All R&S IQR memory packs can be interchanged by the user easily and quickly.