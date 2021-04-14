Rohde & Schwarz Adds Dolby Atmos Audio, IMF Packaging to Clipster

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz is releasing a new version (version 6.9.1) of its R&S Clipster mastering system that extends support for Dolby Atmos multichannel surround sound production technology and the latest IMF (ST2067-X) delivery standards.

The new software upgrade is specifically targeted at producers of home entertainment content. It is designed to ensure media content can be mastered and delivered via the widest range of IMF-compliant streaming service providers, says Rohde & Schwarz.

Clipster users can now add all variants of Dolby Atmos files to their edit timeline and can edit them like any other file. IMF packages that feature Dolby Atmos can be created to ensure delivery of quality content, as well as perform real-time QC, including for the immersive audio tracks prior to and after creation of the deliverable.

The latest IMF standards are now supported by Clipster, as is legacy content created using previous IMF standards. These revised IMF standards simplify distribution and archival of IMF content packages by removing previous constraints regarding the required types and number of assets referenced by the Composition Playlists.