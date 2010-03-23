Riedel to feature Artist VCP-1004 Virtual Panel
Riedel will showcase its free, new VCP-1004 Virtual Panel for its Artist matrix platform and the Riedel MediorNet fiber-based, real-time signal transport solution at the 2010 NAB Show.
Riedel MediorNet is a signal transport solution for uncompressed, multichannel HD/SD video, audio, intercom and data. It combines signal transport, routing and signal processing and conversion into one integrated, real-time network.
Each MediorNet mainframe provides a router for 32 x 32 720p/1080i signals, 160 x 160 SD-SDI signals, 27,000 x 27,000 AES signals or any combination of these.
The Riedel Artist VCP-1004 Virtual Panel allows a regular computer to be used as an intercom control panel in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. Computers running the Virtual Panel can be integrated via a wired or a wireless Ethernet connection into the matrix. The communication between matrix and virtual panel is accomplished with the VoIP-108 G2 client card.
The Virtual Panel features four talk keys and a shift key to double the number of available keys. The panel provides the same signalization as regular Artist 1000 series control panels.
See Riedel at NAB Show Booth C6747.
