Riedel STX-2000 Connects Real Madrid Fans with Players

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY – As part of a worldwide contest sponsored by Microsoft and the Real Madrid soccer club, 12 fans got the chance to have a live Skype session with four stars from their favorite team thanks to Riedel Communications’ STX-2000 professional Skype Interface.

The STX-2000 is a stand-alone, broadcast-grade technology that uses Skype to bring live content from remote participants to on-air productions. Licensed by Microsoft and packaged with Microsoft Skype TX software, the STX-2000 provides HD-SDI and balanced XLR audio I/O. Other features include remote management and monitoring of skype calls.

The live Q&A was the prize of a global contest that saw 12 Real Madrid fans from around the world talk with players at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Six STX-2000s were connected to a WAN with their HD video outputs then distributed via a MediorNet signal-transport backbone. Communications were facilitated with an Artist digital mix.

Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos, Bale, Marcelo and Chicharito spook with fans from Australia, China, Colombia, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, the U.K., the U.S. and Venezuela over Skype.