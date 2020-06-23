Riedel Introduces DisTag for Social Distancing

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications is offering a new product meant to help media and event production employees (and others) continue to safely work and maintain social distance, the DisTag distance monitoring device.

DisTag is an instrument that can be carried in a pocket or worn around the neck and that immediately alerts its wearer via haptic, visual and acoustic signals when a mandated distance is about to be breached. The three distinct signals are a two-stage vibration alarm, a two-stage LED signal and a two-stage sound signal. Proximity limits can be custom defined and adjusted to meet local regulations.

The DisTag measures in at 93x41 millimeters and 61 grams; it can be used indoors and outdoors; and has integrated battery power for up to 12 hours.