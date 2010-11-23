Riedel intercoms keep Fox Sports Mexico connected

Fox Sports Mexico has installed a comprehensive intercom infrastructure from Riedel Communications for its studio facility in Mexico City. Riedel supplied a multinode Artist intercom system with VoIP connectivity to remote locations in the United States and Argentina.

The installation features one Artist 64 and two Artist 32 mainframes, which are installed at the facility connecting various studios and the master control room. Networked via a redundant fiber ring, the three Artist mainframes operate as one single, nonblocking matrix.

The Artist digital matrix intercom platform offers a decentralized, modular system that allows users to scale the system from 8 x 8 to up to 1024 x 1024 nonblocking ports. Depending on the application, Fox Sports Mexico chose a mix of 34 Riedel 1000, 2000, 5000 series control panels. A Riedel Performer digital partyline intercom completes the installation. Using Riedel’s intercom over IP technology, the installation also provides VoIP links to two branch offices in Mexico as well as to the Fox Sports offices in Los Angeles and Argentina. This allows for cost-effective integration of remote locations.

Systems integrator Comtelsat Mexico, Riedel’s partner in Mexico, handled the installation.