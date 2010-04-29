Riedel Communications unveils new software, interfaces for MediorNet

Riedel Communications showed a new software-based embedder/de-embedder for MediorNet, the MediorNet MN-MBR multi-I/O breakout panel and an optical video card at the 2010 NAB Show.

The new embedder/de-embedder expands MediorNet’s software-based conversion and signal-processing features. The new tool embeds, de-embeds and shuffles any AES3/EBU signal as well as other data formats, such as control data for cameras.

The new MediorNet MN-MBR multi-I/O breakout panel offers a versatile solution for interfacing audio and other signals with MediorNet. The new panel provides eight AES and eight analog four-wire connectors over Cat 5. Twelve GPIOs and four serial ports via sub-D, nine-pin connectors complete the device’s interfacing.

The new MN-HD4I-O and MNHD4O-O cards provide four inputs or outputs with optical SFP connectors for four HD-, SD-SDI/ASI or two 3G-SDI video sources. The cards support all relevant video standards up to 1080p at 60Hz.