Riedel 1200 Series SmartPanel Adds API for Third-Party Control

WUPPERTAL, Germany—After previewing its new technology at the 2019 NAB Show, Riedel is officially rolling out a new API for its 1200 Series SmartPanel. Based on open NMOS standards, the new API enables the SmartPanel to be used as a user interface for controlling, monitoring and automating by third parties.

Now with the 1200 Series SmartPanel Control Panel App, users can trigger actions in control/automation systems and then provide visual feedback on status and configuration changes using the colors, labels and symbols already in the panel.

“The Control Panel App offers several advantages to a proprietary control solution. Most importantly, its NMOS underpinnings allow a third-party system to automatically discover all of the panel’s control elements, like its lever keys or touch screens, and assign any desired functionality,” said Marco Muckenhaupt, Riedel Communications’ senior product manager.

Riedel partnered with different control and automation vendors for the development of this technology, including ATOS BNCS, Axon Cerebrum, Broadcast Solutions hi, Lawo VSM, Pebble Beach Systems and Skyline DataMiner.