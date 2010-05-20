Rhozet releases latest version of Carbon Coder, Carbon Server

Rhozet has released the latest version of its Carbon Coder and Carbon Server.

Rhozet Carbon Coder 3.15 and Carbon Server 3.15 offer several new features, including reading and writing CEA-708 HD captions in VANC for Grass Valley GXF files, support for CEA-708 captions in MPEG-2 transport streams, caption conversion from CEA-608/analog to CEA-708/DTV, multiple audio programs for Windows Media output, MXF SMPTE 436M VBI reading, extended teletext and STL caption file support and MPEG-2 transport stream API demultiplexer.

To receive the update, users must have a current maintenance contract. Users wishing to check their Rhozet maintenance status or wanting to renew their maintenance contract should e-mail sales@rhozet.com or contact their sales representative.