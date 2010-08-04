RGB Networks to demonstrate comprehensive video processing solutions at IBC2010

At IBC2010, RGB Networks will demonstrate multiple applications on its Video Multiprocessing Gateway (VMG). The VMG enables video service providers to cost-effectively deliver services to their subscribers on any video-enabled device.

RGB’s stand will feature a live demonstration showing how service providers can deliver content in MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.624 formats simultaneously to the TV, PC and mobile devices, including the iPhone and iPad. Attendees can learn the unique operational benefits of delivering three-screen services using the VMG’s high-performance, high-capacity and highly scalable platform. The demonstration will also highlight the VMG’s ad insertion capabilities and how providers can seamlessly extend their advertising strategies across all three screens.

