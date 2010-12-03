Regional cable TV provider expands VOD service with Harmonic

Cable television operator Armstrong has expanded its video-on-demand (VOD) service in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland with edgeQAM technology from Harmonic. The cable company has deployed Harmonic’s Narrowcast Services Gateway (NSG) 9000 universal edgeQAM featuring Privacy Mode edge Encryption, which gives Armstrong a high level of security as well as the additional capacity to increase its HD channel offerings in the future.

Armstrong has a rich history of leading the industry in technology and innovation, evolving from nine channels of video in 1963 to its current triple-play offering of television, telephone and Internet today. Along the way, it pioneered many industry standards. Armstrong was also an early entrant in the broadband business and is now leading the way with innovative fiber-to-the-home design and implementation.

More than 1 million Harmonic QAM units have been shipped to cable service providers worldwide. The company’s edgeQAM technology powers video-on-demand (VOD), broadcast, switched digital video (SDV), modular cable modem termination system (M-CMTS) and cable IPTV services that serve more than 50 million cable TV subscribers around the world.