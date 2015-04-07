RCS to Debut New Version of LaunchPad

BURBANK, CALIF. – Reality Check Systems will feature its latest edition of LaunchPad, an interactive touchscreen that helps provide analysis for live soccer broadcasts.

LaunchPad combines proprietary software with international soccer match data from the cloud, bringing to life real-time analytics and telestrations for advanced storytelling before, during and post-match. An intuitive UI allows operators to call up and analyze touchscreen graphics that visualize stats on players, teams, matches and more, and make the game easier to understand

New features for LaunchPad include real-time predictive analysis, a built-in algorithm that can visualize the probable outcome prior to any match and deliver updates as the game progresses; social media integration; the ability to create custom headlines and instantly display them; all key LaunchPad functions are now available in the RCS iPad Navigator app; integration with Vizrt’s Viz Libero 3D sports analysis software; new graphic templates and animation; and is available with more than 20 soccer leagues, including Dutch Eredivisie, Brazilian SerieA, Russian Premiere League, Scottish Premiership, Australian A-League and Turkish Super Lig.

LaunchPad will become available shortly after the NAB Show.