Rascular to introduce Helm Clockwork

At IBC 2013, Rascular will make the debut of Helm Clockwork, an expansion of its Helm PC-based control and monitoring technology.

Helm Clockwork is a new application that allows users to create scheduled events where simple or more complex workflows can be triggered automatically at a pre-defined time of day, freeing up operators.

Clockwork, via the creation of a simple Helm panel, allows broadcasters and playout providers to schedule a large range of different events using Helm’s control of third-party hardware, including branding devices, routers, video servers, VTRs, multi-image display processors and modular gear. These events could include switching a router, triggering a server to record an incoming feed or the automated control of audio ingest.

