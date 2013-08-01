Rascular to introduce Helm Clockwork
At IBC 2013, Rascular will make the debut of Helm Clockwork, an expansion of its Helm PC-based control and monitoring technology.
Helm Clockwork is a new application that allows users to create scheduled events where simple or more complex workflows can be triggered automatically at a pre-defined time of day, freeing up operators.
Clockwork, via the creation of a simple Helm panel, allows broadcasters and playout providers to schedule a large range of different events using Helm’s control of third-party hardware, including branding devices, routers, video servers, VTRs, multi-image display processors and modular gear. These events could include switching a router, triggering a server to record an incoming feed or the automated control of audio ingest.
See Rascular at IBC 2013 Stand 8.B38a.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox