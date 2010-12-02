Radio Frequency Systems increases price for copper-based cables

Radio Frequency Systems announced in mid-November that it is increasing the price of its copper-based cables due to increases in the price of copper worldwide.

This escalation of raw material costs has forced RFS to reassess the cost and price structure of its copper-based cables, the company said. The move also highlights the performance and cost-efficiency of its aluminum-based cables.

Sustained growth in global demand for copper continues to drive its price higher around the world. In the first half of November 2010, the price of copper reached a new peak above $8900 per ton. While the price of aluminum also has risen, its growth curve is much flatter and predictable than that of copper, said Marc Kaeumle, RFS vice president of transmission lines and wireless indoor solutions.