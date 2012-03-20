RadiantGrid to Highlight AS-02 Support at the 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, RadiantGrid Technologies will highlight its support of the AS-02 file format along with trans-wrapping functionality as part of its RadiantGrid Platform for streamlined media workflows.



Developed by the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), AS-02 extends the MXF standard to address versioning for multichannel distribution.An AS-02 file allows multiple language audio channels and differently segmented video to be stored in one bundle, thereby allowing files to be derived as needed.



With support for MPEG-2, H.264, JPEG2000, among other video codecs, AS-02 can wrap multiple mono, stereo and surround audio tracks (PCM and compressed) and carry closed captions and other ancillary data. The RadiantGrid Platform provides them with an efficient way to update their archives than if the file was re-ingested into the workflow and transcoded.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. RadiantGridTechnologies will be at booth SU7919.





