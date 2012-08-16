Quicklink to feature iPhone HD PRO app at IBC2012

Quicklink will showcase a new native 720p resolution (1280 x 720) HD ultra-low delay iPhone app at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11, in Amsterdam.

Using the iPhone’s inbuilt hardware encoder chip, the app encodes native HD resolution, with an encoding time of only one frame, thus allowing true end-to-end interview mode.

This advanced software is fully configurable and settings such as resolution, maximum data rate and frame rate can be controlled from the control center.

The Quicklink iPhone HD PRO is fully self-tuning automatically for differing network conditions and incorporates Quicklink’s Real Time Optimization (RTO). The app also is automatically adaptive to changing network conditions.

The Quicklink HD app produces low latency allowing ultra-low delay talkback.

The Talkback component can be used as a standalone talkback receiver with Quicklink’s existing product range thus allowing complete flexibility to the field shoot.

See Quicklink at IBC2012 Stand 7.J16.