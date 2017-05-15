Quicklink Products Add NewTek NDI IP Technology

SWANSEA, WALES—Software and hardware IP technology provider Quicklink has teamed up with NewTek, integrating support of NewTek’s NDI technology into its range of products. With NDI, Quicklink products are now able to support input and output over IP.

NDI Technology enables live IP production workflows over Ethernet networks. NDI connects any device to all other devices on the NDI network, providing access, control and creativity over IP.

NDI support will now be included on the Quicklink TX Multi and TX Quad, Quicklink Remote Communicator, Quicklink Mobile Encoder, Quicklink Standard and Enterprise Playout Servers and the Desktop to Studio system.