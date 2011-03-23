Quantel to Launch QTube at NAB



Quantel will unveil a range of new and enhanced solutions for post and broadcast at the NAB Show, including QTube, Enterprise sQ and Pablo PA.



QTube is a system that delivers global media workflow, allowing media assets to be quickly and securely accessed from anywhere there’s an Internet connection. QTube offers metadata editing, quality downloads and frame accurate editing; all over the Internet, with low latency and full security. QTube delivers instant access to Live assets and is fully scalable. QTube is “Workflow over IP.”



The company will also show its Enterprise sQ, a production system used by news and sports broadcasters. Enterprise sQ is a complete production system including servers, editors, ingest and playout applications. The company will unveil a new editor and workflow application at the show.



Quantel will also debut Pablo PA, a software-only assist station. Pablo PA boosts workflow by allowing noncreative tasks to be handled outside the main suite. Smooth metadata and essence interchange with the main suite ensure that adding Pablo PA into the workflow maintains flexibility and creative choice.



Quantel will be at booth SL2014.



