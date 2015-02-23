Quantel Releases LiveTouch

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel released LiveTouch, a new range of studio sports highlighting systems with bi-directional editor integration. LiveTouch encompasses a complete range of studio highlighting applications from single operator standalone set-ups to complete, integrated production systems.



LiveTouch has been developed following consultation with sports broadcasters and their on-air operators, and features a purpose-designed control panel to speed the process of selecting highlights. At the system’s heart is the new, compact 3U power-efficient LiveTouch server. Inter-server streaming allows multiple LiveTouch servers to be used as one large, virtual server, giving operators instant access to any clip irrespective of where it is being recorded.



LiveTouch also integrates Quantel editing. The workflow is two-way—editors can access the highlights with no media movement and any panel can play back any completed sequence. Using Quantel’s FrameMagic technology, the system delivers highlights-to-edit-to-air workflow without the need to copy or move media, and there is no need to duplicate storage for editing.