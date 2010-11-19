Qualis Audio demonstrates SENTINEL surround-sound monitoring at AES

Qualis Audio demonstrated its SENTINEL surround-sound monitoring system at this year’s AES show in San Francisco. SENTINEL was designed to address the compound needs of increased monitoring requirements, decreased personnel availability and shrinking budgets.

SENTINEL uses advanced signal-processing algorithms to directly answer broadcast user’s fundamental questions, rather than merely displaying information requiring further analysis by experienced personnel. Coupled with an intuitive human interface and a hardware interface designed to fit into existing infrastructure, SENTINEL allows significant reductions in operating costs while improving the quality of delivered audio.