QTV revamps Master Series broadcast teleprompter range

QTV has redesigned its Master Series broadcast teleprompter range and will unveil it at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

The new slimline, high-brightness teleprompter monitor uses LED backlit technology. The monitors are lighter and come with more substantial brackets than their predecessor to provide a sturdy and balanced prompter system, which is especially useful for pan-and-tilt camerawork and robotic pedestals.

The new Master Series also delivers instant access to the glass and a hidden compartment for a cloth and solution; flat-pack and tool-less assembly hoods; inboard cable management; and a cue light on the monitor itself.

See QTV at IBC2010 Stand 11.F50.