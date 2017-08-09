Qligent Updates Delivery Analytics for Vision Platform

MELBOURNE, FLA.—Qligent is expanding its Vision monitoring platform with a new advanced delivery analytics module to cross-correlate performance data from origination to consumption. The analytics modules is designed to gather intelligence on program content, distribution chain service quality, consumer behavior and other elements.

As OTT and SVOD become the preference among consumers, Qligent COO Ted Korte notes that the “generalized audience” delivery model of traditional OTA, cable and satellite no longer applies. The new advanced delivery analytics software from Qligent seeks to address this with product and service monitoring, distribution chain monitoring, consumer monitoring and cross-correlation and trend analysis.

The software is centralized to the Vision dashboard, where users can capture the required data sets around delivery analytics or automate consolidated reports. The delivery analytics can also be used to gather field data through Qligent’s Virtual Probes and Micro-Probes, which continuously collect and report information to the Vision aggregation server.

Qligent will debut its new delivery analytics module at the upcoming IBC 2017 show.