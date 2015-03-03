Promax to Debut Extreme Storage at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Promax Systems will debut several new server and storage products designed to support the industry’s evolution to 4K, 5K, and 6K workflows. Promax will show its Extreme storage system, which generates twice the disk bandwidth of the previous system and supports up to 10 concurrent streams of ProRes 422 HQ Ultra HD.

Platform Series 4

Promax will also debut Platform Series 4 workflow servers that include asset management and transcoding. The new web interface enables workgroups to access content and manage workflow tasks easily, from anywhere on the network.

Promax will also debut the Platform Portable Series, a mobile server that lets creative work groups of up to six users connect their hard drives to form a shared editing environment.

Promax will also introduce new Pro-cache and Power-cache network archive appliances. Since acquiring Cache-A Corporation last July, Promax has re-engineered these cross-platform appliances to increase system speed, responsiveness and reliability. New features include a built-in catalog for fast data recovery and component-cooling systems and upgraded power supply.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Promax Systems will be in booth SL5821. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.